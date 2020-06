Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to live at the beach in desirable Grand Cay Villas. 2nd floor condo with bamboo floors, ample storage and freshly painted throughout. Kitchen opens to dining area and great room with fireplace. Gated community in the best school district in the state. Great amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground and fitness center. Close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Come take a look for yourself and make this place your home.