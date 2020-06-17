All apartments in Palm Valley
220 WOODY CREEK DR
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:09 PM

220 WOODY CREEK DR

220 Woody Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

220 Woody Creek Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This one is a Nature lovers dream..Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in a wonderful subdivision overlooking nature Preserve in the back. New Carpet and paint coming in Early part of April 2018. Large formal living & dining. Light bright & open kitchen with breakfast nook breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Gas top range GE double oven dishwasher and refrigerator. Large family room with upgraded gas fireplace over looking the nature preserve. Spacious master suite with the deluxe upgraded master bath with his and her walk in closets his & her lavatories huge Jacuzzi garden tub separate shower and separate potty room. Large Jack and Jill bedrooms & bath. Inside laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Over sized 2 car courtyard entry garage. Lawn care and pest control are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 WOODY CREEK DR have any available units?
220 WOODY CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 220 WOODY CREEK DR have?
Some of 220 WOODY CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 WOODY CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
220 WOODY CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 WOODY CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 220 WOODY CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 220 WOODY CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 220 WOODY CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 220 WOODY CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 WOODY CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 WOODY CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 220 WOODY CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 220 WOODY CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 220 WOODY CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 220 WOODY CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 WOODY CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 WOODY CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 WOODY CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
