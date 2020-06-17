220 WOODY CREEK DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

This one is a Nature lovers dream..Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in a wonderful subdivision overlooking nature Preserve in the back. New Carpet and paint coming in Early part of April 2018. Large formal living & dining. Light bright & open kitchen with breakfast nook breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Gas top range GE double oven dishwasher and refrigerator. Large family room with upgraded gas fireplace over looking the nature preserve. Spacious master suite with the deluxe upgraded master bath with his and her walk in closets his & her lavatories huge Jacuzzi garden tub separate shower and separate potty room. Large Jack and Jill bedrooms & bath. Inside laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Over sized 2 car courtyard entry garage. Lawn care and pest control are included.