165 SHELBYS COVE CT

Get into the top schools in St Johns County and so close to the beach! This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home sits on a corner lot with extra space to play in the side yard. Pet owner? No problem. This home already has an electric fence installed. The ceramic tile with look of hardwood is stunning and very easy to maintain. This is one of the few homes in Marsh Cove with a 2 car garage! Bring your bikes and enjoy the prime location minutes from the beach and easy access to A1A and Butler Blvd/202. Amenities include Pool, Tennis and Racquetball! New roof in 2018! HOA fees included in the rental.