Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute duplex in the Ponte Vedra Beach area. This corner unit duplex has a good size fenced-in yard and screened in patio. Large open family/dining room combo. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances and small eat-in-nook. Master bedroom is a great size with large walk-in tiled shower! Single car attached garage. This home has a septic system, so there is no sewage bill. Lawncare is included in the rent.