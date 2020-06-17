125 Diego Ln

Amenities
Beautifully furnished home in Ponte Vedra Beach that is ready for move in on March 1st! This home is truly like brand new and absolutely immaculate. Large and open living space overlooking the pool and summer kitchen. Need an office? The 4th bedroom can be used as one, just bring your desk. Just a short drive to Mickler's Beach, shopping and restaurants. Just bring your clothes and move in. Hurry! This beautiful home will rent fast! Pool and lawn care included. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.