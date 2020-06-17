All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 125 Diego Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
125 Diego Ln
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

125 Diego Ln

125 Diego Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

125 Diego Ln, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully furnished home in Ponte Vedra Beach that is ready for move in on March 1st! This home is truly like brand new and absolutely immaculate. Large and open living space overlooking the pool and summer kitchen. Need an office? The 4th bedroom can be used as one, just bring your desk. Just a short drive to Mickler's Beach, shopping and restaurants. Just bring your clothes and move in. Hurry! This beautiful home will rent fast! Pool and lawn care included. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Diego Ln have any available units?
125 Diego Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 125 Diego Ln have?
Some of 125 Diego Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Diego Ln currently offering any rent specials?
125 Diego Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Diego Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Diego Ln is pet friendly.
Does 125 Diego Ln offer parking?
Yes, 125 Diego Ln offers parking.
Does 125 Diego Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Diego Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Diego Ln have a pool?
Yes, 125 Diego Ln has a pool.
Does 125 Diego Ln have accessible units?
No, 125 Diego Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Diego Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Diego Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Diego Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Diego Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville