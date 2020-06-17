125 Diego Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully furnished home in Ponte Vedra Beach that is ready for move in on March 1st! This home is truly like brand new and absolutely immaculate. Large and open living space overlooking the pool and summer kitchen. Need an office? The 4th bedroom can be used as one, just bring your desk. Just a short drive to Mickler's Beach, shopping and restaurants. Just bring your clothes and move in. Hurry! This beautiful home will rent fast! Pool and lawn care included. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.