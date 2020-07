Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Updated Pool Home in Marsh Landing Country Club with easy access to both gates & close to the Country Club. Fantastic flowing floor plan with spacious kitchen with center prep island that opens to the family room & breakfast room. Vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace at family room & beautiful pool & golf course views. Large master & stunning master bath downstairs with 2 more bedrooms and office on the main level. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms & 2 baths, a loft with private balcony & a large bonus room or 6th bedroom. Views of the 6th Fairway from the beautiful screened pool area which also features a large covered lanai, spa and summer kitchen. Over sized 3 car side entry garage.