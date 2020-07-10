120 Cuello Ct Unit 202

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th. Open floor plan offers solid wood floors throughout the main living areas and wrought iron stair-case railing. This property features a private elevator, 2 car garage and more! The formal living room has a gorgeous fireplace and 2nd story patio accessibility. Kitchen comes fully equipped with a walk in pantry, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range and tons of cabinet space. Spacious master en suite with counter-to-ceiling vanity mirror, garden tub and stand up tile shower. This is a must see! Resident benefit package: $20/month. Pets under 20lbs will be considered. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee $300 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. Use this link for a virtual tour! https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1898275?accessKey=5e3e