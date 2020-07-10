All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
120 Cuello Ct Unit 202
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

120 Cuello Ct Unit 202

120 Cuello Court · (904) 453-7113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 Cuello Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th. Open floor plan offers solid wood floors throughout the main living areas and wrought iron stair-case railing. This property features a private elevator, 2 car garage and more! The formal living room has a gorgeous fireplace and 2nd story patio accessibility. Kitchen comes fully equipped with a walk in pantry, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range and tons of cabinet space. Spacious master en suite with counter-to-ceiling vanity mirror, garden tub and stand up tile shower. This is a must see! Resident benefit package: $20/month. Pets under 20lbs will be considered. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee $300 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. Use this link for a virtual tour! https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1898275?accessKey=5e3e

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 have any available units?
120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 have?
Some of 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 120 Cuello Ct Unit 202?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with ParkingPalm Valley Apartments with Pools
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GASt. Augustine Shores, FL
Flagler Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity