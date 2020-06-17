All apartments in Palm Valley
11 BONITA DR

11 Bonita Drive
Location

11 Bonita Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy life at the beach in beautiful Ponte Vedra Beach in the Dolphin Cove community. Freshly painted interior & exterior. The kitchen features wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a spacious breakfast nook. Separate Living and Dining Room boast tile flooring and neutral paint. Brand new windows have been installed throughout the house. Screened-in porch overlooks the fenced in yard. Full size washer & Dryer included, provided as-is. Two car garage.Dolphin Cove is conveniently located close to A1A, JTB, and popular beaches area shopping and dining. 20 minutes to NS Mayport, 35 minutes to NAS Jax. Small pets permitted upon Owner approval with a non-refundable $250 pet fee (per pet). Non smokers only please. 12-Month Minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

