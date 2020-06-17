11 BONITA DR

Amenities

Enjoy life at the beach in beautiful Ponte Vedra Beach in the Dolphin Cove community. Freshly painted interior & exterior. The kitchen features wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a spacious breakfast nook. Separate Living and Dining Room boast tile flooring and neutral paint. Brand new windows have been installed throughout the house. Screened-in porch overlooks the fenced in yard. Full size washer & Dryer included, provided as-is. Two car garage.Dolphin Cove is conveniently located close to A1A, JTB, and popular beaches area shopping and dining. 20 minutes to NS Mayport, 35 minutes to NAS Jax. Small pets permitted upon Owner approval with a non-refundable $250 pet fee (per pet). Non smokers only please. 12-Month Minimum