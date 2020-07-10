100 ABALONE LN W

100 Abalone Lane West, Palm Valley, FL 32082 Palm Valley
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Oakbridge home in Sawgrass Players Club! Rental is ready for move in now. Kitchen is open and spacious with high end stainless steel appliances. Rental comes with full size washer and dryer. Lots of natural light and windows brings the outside in & making family/dining room bright and airy. Master bedroom has a converted Florida room for a sitting area and the master bath is en-suite with walk in closet. 2 bedrooms and a guest bath on the right side of home. Office/flex room/nook at the front of the home off foyer. Large corner lot with lush landscaping. Lawn care included! Pets approved by owner on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
