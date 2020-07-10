100 ABALONE LN W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Oakbridge home in Sawgrass Players Club! Rental is ready for move in now. Kitchen is open and spacious with high end stainless steel appliances. Rental comes with full size washer and dryer. Lots of natural light and windows brings the outside in & making family/dining room bright and airy. Master bedroom has a converted Florida room for a sitting area and the master bath is en-suite with walk in closet. 2 bedrooms and a guest bath on the right side of home. Office/flex room/nook at the front of the home off foyer. Large corner lot with lush landscaping. Lawn care included! Pets approved by owner on a case by case basis.