1703 Great Belt Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub new construction tennis court

New Construction! Water Views! Available Now! Brand new, never lived in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Viera's newest gated resort style 55+ community! Beautiful lake views from north-facing covered, screened-in patio (watch space launches too!) This open floor plan home has everything!! Brand new appliances including side by side refrigerator, washer and dryer, tile throughout (no carpet!!), neutral upgraded paint, and window and slider blinds! Kitchen has quartz counters and huge island. Private clubhouse, heated pool, and spa are scheduled to open this year. Tennis, bocce ball and pickle ball open now! Lawn care included! Perfect Viera location close to shopping, zoo and I-95. Come see what everyone is talking about!