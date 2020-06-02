All apartments in Palm Shores
Find more places like 1703 Great Belt Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Shores, FL
/
1703 Great Belt Circle
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:16 PM

1703 Great Belt Circle

1703 Great Belt Cir · (321) 750-7050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1703 Great Belt Cir, Palm Shores, FL 32940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
New Construction! Water Views! Available Now! Brand new, never lived in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Viera's newest gated resort style 55+ community! Beautiful lake views from north-facing covered, screened-in patio (watch space launches too!) This open floor plan home has everything!! Brand new appliances including side by side refrigerator, washer and dryer, tile throughout (no carpet!!), neutral upgraded paint, and window and slider blinds! Kitchen has quartz counters and huge island. Private clubhouse, heated pool, and spa are scheduled to open this year. Tennis, bocce ball and pickle ball open now! Lawn care included! Perfect Viera location close to shopping, zoo and I-95. Come see what everyone is talking about!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Great Belt Circle have any available units?
1703 Great Belt Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1703 Great Belt Circle have?
Some of 1703 Great Belt Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Great Belt Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Great Belt Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Great Belt Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Great Belt Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Shores.
Does 1703 Great Belt Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Great Belt Circle does offer parking.
Does 1703 Great Belt Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 Great Belt Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Great Belt Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1703 Great Belt Circle has a pool.
Does 1703 Great Belt Circle have accessible units?
No, 1703 Great Belt Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Great Belt Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Great Belt Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Great Belt Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 Great Belt Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1703 Great Belt Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FL
Goldenrod, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLMerritt Island, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLSatellite Beach, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLViera East, FLCocoa Beach, FL
Cocoa, FLCocoa West, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMicco, FLWedgefield, FLIndian River Shores, FLBithlo, FLGifford, FLVero Beach, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLVero Beach South, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity