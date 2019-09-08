9339 American Hickory Lane

Amenities

- This cozy two-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome situated in Magnolia Park is bright and cheery and ready for you! Really nice tile flooring, huge kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer upstairs and convenient. As you enter the foyer, you are welcomed with a large gathering room joined with a kitchen/caf combo. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, 36" Twilight cabinets, crema pearl countertops, ceramic tile flooring, and an island perfect for serving a breakfast buffet. As you enter the second floor, experience a split floor plan layout including the owner's suite and secondary bedroom. The sizeable owner's suite features a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The house comes with several nice upgrades including a full lite decorative entry door, shower wall tiles, dual sink bathroom, upgraded cabinets & granite counter tops throughout, and, pre-wired for surround sound. Magnolia Park is conveniently located just minutes from Tampa, major highways, shopping, and dining. The community has amenities that everyone in the family will love, including a tropical pool and cabana, multi-use walking trail, and gated access at all entries.



(RLNE5119654)