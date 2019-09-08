All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
9339 American Hickory Lane

9339 American Hickory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9339 American Hickory Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
- This cozy two-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome situated in Magnolia Park is bright and cheery and ready for you! Really nice tile flooring, huge kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer upstairs and convenient. As you enter the foyer, you are welcomed with a large gathering room joined with a kitchen/caf combo. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, 36" Twilight cabinets, crema pearl countertops, ceramic tile flooring, and an island perfect for serving a breakfast buffet. As you enter the second floor, experience a split floor plan layout including the owner's suite and secondary bedroom. The sizeable owner's suite features a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The house comes with several nice upgrades including a full lite decorative entry door, shower wall tiles, dual sink bathroom, upgraded cabinets & granite counter tops throughout, and, pre-wired for surround sound. Magnolia Park is conveniently located just minutes from Tampa, major highways, shopping, and dining. The community has amenities that everyone in the family will love, including a tropical pool and cabana, multi-use walking trail, and gated access at all entries.

(RLNE5119654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9339 American Hickory Lane have any available units?
9339 American Hickory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9339 American Hickory Lane have?
Some of 9339 American Hickory Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9339 American Hickory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9339 American Hickory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9339 American Hickory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9339 American Hickory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 9339 American Hickory Lane offer parking?
No, 9339 American Hickory Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9339 American Hickory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9339 American Hickory Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9339 American Hickory Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9339 American Hickory Lane has a pool.
Does 9339 American Hickory Lane have accessible units?
No, 9339 American Hickory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9339 American Hickory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9339 American Hickory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9339 American Hickory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9339 American Hickory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
