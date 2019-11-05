9336 Hidden Water Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

RIVERVIEW GREAT LOCATION!!! Beautiful 3Bd 2Bd Home in Pavillion Subdivision - McHenry Team for showing instructions 813-644-2592



Beautiful 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the Pavillion Subdivision. granite countertops throughout, upgraded cabinets, and upgraded 18" tile in every room. Home has a large eat-in kitchen and separate dining area. Fenced yard with no back yard neighbors. At the time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



(RLNE5148066)