All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT

9328 Grand Harvest Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9328 Grand Harvest Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful newer home. Many nice features with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Ceiling fans in every room. Extended lanai with brick pavers. No backyard neighbors and at the end of a dead end street. Gated community with a pool. 3 beds 2 baths plus office. Call or email today....won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT have any available units?
9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT have?
Some of 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT offers parking.
Does 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT has a pool.
Does 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT have accessible units?
No, 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPalm River-Clair Mel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconiesPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Garages
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa