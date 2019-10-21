9328 GRAND HARVEST COURT

9328 Grand Harvest Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Beautiful newer home. Many nice features with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Ceiling fans in every room. Extended lanai with brick pavers. No backyard neighbors and at the end of a dead end street. Gated community with a pool. 3 beds 2 baths plus office. Call or email today....won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
