All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 9248 Estate Cove Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
9248 Estate Cove Cir
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:30 AM

9248 Estate Cove Cir

9248 Estate Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9248 Estate Cove Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578
Pavilion

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Chris for showings 727.260.3208 - 4/3/2 This 2,350 sq. ft. split bedroom plan. This is in a quiet neighborhood. It has a Flex space that can be used as living/media/office. Master bedroom has gigantic walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a large garden tub with a seperate shower and his and her sinks. Kitchen has an eat-in area with a large pantry and counter bar which opens to the living room. Has upgraded stainless steel appliances. It has a large brick patio and fenced in yard and on a large pond......tenant responsible for yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9248 Estate Cove Cir have any available units?
9248 Estate Cove Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9248 Estate Cove Cir have?
Some of 9248 Estate Cove Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9248 Estate Cove Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9248 Estate Cove Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9248 Estate Cove Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9248 Estate Cove Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 9248 Estate Cove Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9248 Estate Cove Cir offers parking.
Does 9248 Estate Cove Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9248 Estate Cove Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9248 Estate Cove Cir have a pool?
Yes, 9248 Estate Cove Cir has a pool.
Does 9248 Estate Cove Cir have accessible units?
No, 9248 Estate Cove Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9248 Estate Cove Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9248 Estate Cove Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9248 Estate Cove Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9248 Estate Cove Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa