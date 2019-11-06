All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
9228 Estate Cove Circle

9228 Estate Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9228 Estate Cove Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578
Pavilion

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home in the Pavilion community has just been reduced! Beautiful tile flooring through out and bright and light home! Open floor plan with formal living room and dining room. Open to the kitchen and family room is a large eat-in breakfast nook. Off the kitchen is a large enclosed sun room perfect for sitting and relaxing and much more. Master is on one side of the home for privacy and master bath has garden tub, separate shower and 2 vanities! Fourth bedroom is perfect guest or mother in-law suite! Extra refrigerator in garage for your beverages and extra room! The back yard is an oasis with a beautiful pool and spa and stunning pond views. You also can enjoy all the amenities of the community pool, dog park and tennis courts. Located close to shopping, restaurants, expressways and more. Pool Service is included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9228 Estate Cove Circle have any available units?
9228 Estate Cove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9228 Estate Cove Circle have?
Some of 9228 Estate Cove Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9228 Estate Cove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9228 Estate Cove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9228 Estate Cove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9228 Estate Cove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9228 Estate Cove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9228 Estate Cove Circle offers parking.
Does 9228 Estate Cove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9228 Estate Cove Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9228 Estate Cove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9228 Estate Cove Circle has a pool.
Does 9228 Estate Cove Circle have accessible units?
No, 9228 Estate Cove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9228 Estate Cove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9228 Estate Cove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9228 Estate Cove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9228 Estate Cove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
