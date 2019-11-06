9228 Estate Cove Circle

Amenities

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home in the Pavilion community has just been reduced! Beautiful tile flooring through out and bright and light home! Open floor plan with formal living room and dining room. Open to the kitchen and family room is a large eat-in breakfast nook. Off the kitchen is a large enclosed sun room perfect for sitting and relaxing and much more. Master is on one side of the home for privacy and master bath has garden tub, separate shower and 2 vanities! Fourth bedroom is perfect guest or mother in-law suite! Extra refrigerator in garage for your beverages and extra room! The back yard is an oasis with a beautiful pool and spa and stunning pond views. You also can enjoy all the amenities of the community pool, dog park and tennis courts. Located close to shopping, restaurants, expressways and more. Pool Service is included in the rent!