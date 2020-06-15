9158 Hillcroft Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay. The living area takes up the whole first floor making it ideal for entertaining. Nice tile floors, granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will have a great master bedroom with its own bath, plus another bedroom, loft/flex room and a laundry room equiped with both washer and dryer. Residents have access to two beautiful resort-style pools, two community playgrounds, a large open field for sports and over five miles of walking trails and sidewalks. Minutes from all major roads, downtown Tampa, fine dining, shopping malls, and a variety of entertainment. Both 1-75 and the Crosstown Expressway are easily accessible from the community and ensures a quick commute to Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa, Tampa General Hospital, MacDill Air Force Base and the beautiful beaches of St. Petersburg and Clearwater



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1762097?accessKey=5e34



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



(RLNE5734693)