Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
9158 Hillcroft Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9158 Hillcroft Dr

9158 Hillcroft Drive · (813) 694-9785
Location

9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9158 Hillcroft Dr · Avail. now

$1,699

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay. The living area takes up the whole first floor making it ideal for entertaining. Nice tile floors, granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will have a great master bedroom with its own bath, plus another bedroom, loft/flex room and a laundry room equiped with both washer and dryer. Residents have access to two beautiful resort-style pools, two community playgrounds, a large open field for sports and over five miles of walking trails and sidewalks. Minutes from all major roads, downtown Tampa, fine dining, shopping malls, and a variety of entertainment. Both 1-75 and the Crosstown Expressway are easily accessible from the community and ensures a quick commute to Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa, Tampa General Hospital, MacDill Air Force Base and the beautiful beaches of St. Petersburg and Clearwater

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1762097?accessKey=5e34

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE5734693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9158 Hillcroft Dr have any available units?
9158 Hillcroft Dr has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9158 Hillcroft Dr have?
Some of 9158 Hillcroft Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9158 Hillcroft Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9158 Hillcroft Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9158 Hillcroft Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9158 Hillcroft Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9158 Hillcroft Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9158 Hillcroft Dr does offer parking.
Does 9158 Hillcroft Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9158 Hillcroft Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9158 Hillcroft Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9158 Hillcroft Dr has a pool.
Does 9158 Hillcroft Dr have accessible units?
No, 9158 Hillcroft Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9158 Hillcroft Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9158 Hillcroft Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9158 Hillcroft Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9158 Hillcroft Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
