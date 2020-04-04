9122 Hillcroft Drive

Amenities
Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Like new 1451 sq ft - 2br / 2.5ba townhouse with pond view in Magnolia Park community. This townhome beauty features a spacious open kitchen
with granite countertops and a neutral tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and 42" modern cabinets. A full-size washer and dryer located on
the second floor. Attached One car garage. This townhouse is within minutes of I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway with easy access to downtown
Tampa and the Brandon Mall. Gated community. Magnolia Park community offers 2 pools, a splash pad, playgrounds, and walking trails. Enjoy the
free-living in the beautiful Magnolia Park community!
Terms Of Lease: No Smoking
Lease Term:12 Months
Tenant Pays:Carpet Cleaning Fee, Cleaning Fee, Re-Key Fee
Rent Includes:Grounds Care, Laundry, Recreational, Sewer, Trash Collection
Pet Fee: Non Refundable
Referral Fee - $50
Pets: Breed Restrictions, Number Limit, Pet
Deposit, Size Limit, Yes
$90 application fee per Adult
(RLNE5479001)