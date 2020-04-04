All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

9122 Hillcroft Drive

9122 Hillcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9122 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Like new 1451 sq ft - 2br / 2.5ba townhouse with pond view in Magnolia Park community. This townhome beauty features a spacious open kitchen
with granite countertops and a neutral tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and 42" modern cabinets. A full-size washer and dryer located on
the second floor. Attached One car garage. This townhouse is within minutes of I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway with easy access to downtown
Tampa and the Brandon Mall. Gated community. Magnolia Park community offers 2 pools, a splash pad, playgrounds, and walking trails. Enjoy the
free-living in the beautiful Magnolia Park community!

Terms Of Lease: No Smoking
Lease Term:12 Months
Tenant Pays:Carpet Cleaning Fee, Cleaning Fee, Re-Key Fee
Rent Includes:Grounds Care, Laundry, Recreational, Sewer, Trash Collection
Pet Fee: Non Refundable
Referral Fee - $50
Pets: Breed Restrictions, Number Limit, Pet
Deposit, Size Limit, Yes
$90 application fee per Adult

(RLNE5479001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9122 Hillcroft Drive have any available units?
9122 Hillcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9122 Hillcroft Drive have?
Some of 9122 Hillcroft Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9122 Hillcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9122 Hillcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9122 Hillcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9122 Hillcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9122 Hillcroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9122 Hillcroft Drive offers parking.
Does 9122 Hillcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9122 Hillcroft Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9122 Hillcroft Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9122 Hillcroft Drive has a pool.
Does 9122 Hillcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 9122 Hillcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9122 Hillcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9122 Hillcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9122 Hillcroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9122 Hillcroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
