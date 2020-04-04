9122 Hillcroft Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Like new 1451 sq ft - 2br / 2.5ba townhouse with pond view in Magnolia Park community. This townhome beauty features a spacious open kitchen

with granite countertops and a neutral tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and 42" modern cabinets. A full-size washer and dryer located on

the second floor. Attached One car garage. This townhouse is within minutes of I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway with easy access to downtown

Tampa and the Brandon Mall. Gated community. Magnolia Park community offers 2 pools, a splash pad, playgrounds, and walking trails. Enjoy the

free-living in the beautiful Magnolia Park community!



Terms Of Lease: No Smoking

Lease Term:12 Months

Tenant Pays:Carpet Cleaning Fee, Cleaning Fee, Re-Key Fee

Rent Includes:Grounds Care, Laundry, Recreational, Sewer, Trash Collection

Pet Fee: Non Refundable

Referral Fee - $50

Pets: Breed Restrictions, Number Limit, Pet

Deposit, Size Limit, Yes

$90 application fee per Adult



(RLNE5479001)