Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Pond View. 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Canterbury Lakes. Situated on large lot overlooking scenic pond. Verye open floor plan with separated bedrooms from master suite. 2 gar attached garage. Close to 301, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-75 making for an easy commute into Tampa and MacDill. Lawn care and trash collection included. No washer and Dryer. Available for immediate occupancy.