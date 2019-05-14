All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
8408 Canterbury Lake Blvd
8408 Canterbury Lake Blvd

8408 Canterbury Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8408 Canterbury Lake Boulevard, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home. Gorgeous open floor plan plus a wonderful sunroom. Large back yard with partio and a great lakeview. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, I 75, I 4 and Crosstown Expressway, Easy commute to Channel-side, Downtown Tampa and International Airport. Recently updated including new flooring, new air-conditioning and paint. Very clean well maintained, move in ready.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

