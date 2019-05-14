8408 Canterbury Lake Blvd

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home. Gorgeous open floor plan plus a wonderful sunroom. Large back yard with partio and a great lakeview. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, I 75, I 4 and Crosstown Expressway, Easy commute to Channel-side, Downtown Tampa and International Airport. Recently updated including new flooring, new air-conditioning and paint. Very clean well maintained, move in ready.



Listing Courtesy Of Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.