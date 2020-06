Amenities

SECTION 8 Accepted - Ready to rent immediately. The sooner the better. Easy commute to all the amenities in both Tampa and Brandon. Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom block home. Large fenced in back yard. Completely remodeled. Fresh paint inside and out. New doors both interior and exterior. Recently added new insulation in attic for lower utility bills. New flooring throughout bedrooms. Large ceramic tile throughout living areas. Updated bathroom including new toilet and vanities. Brand new kitchen with all wood soft close cabinets. Granite countertops. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Extra breakfast nook stool sitting area off kitchen. Although blocked by vinyl fence house backs up to large lake. New light fixtures including ceiling fans. Brand new roof. Several new windows. Large master suite that has separate access to the back yard. Extra large indoor laundry room. Extra wide concrete driveway. This property is ready for you and your belongings.