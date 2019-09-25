All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
7639 Ginger Lily Ct

7639 Ginger Lily Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7639 Ginger Lily Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Tampa New Construction 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Townhome With Loft - Be the first to live in this brand new townhome in a great location. This is 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is move in ready with a 1 car garage. Large open kitchen/living/dining area with a covered patio out back. Kitchen is fully updated. The half bathroom is also located conveniently downstairs. Upstairs you will find a nice sized loft area with space for an office or play area for the kids. Split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms sharing a full size bathroom. Master bedroom has wonderful sized master bath and walk in closet. Laundry is also located upstairs between the bedrooms with washer and dryer included. This will go fast so schedule your showing online today.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
