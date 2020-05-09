All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
7621 Lavender Ln

7621 Lavender Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7621 Lavender Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Clair Mel City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice updated 3/2 in Clairmel area. This home features all new interior paint, blinds, updated hall bathroom and updated kitchen. The home has all ceramic tile and has a large living room area and separate dining room area off of the kitchen. The washer and dryer room is off of the kitchen area and features room for storage. This home has a large yard perfect for playing in the Florida sun!
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS READY FOR MOVE IN!!
$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 Lavender Ln have any available units?
7621 Lavender Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 7621 Lavender Ln have?
Some of 7621 Lavender Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7621 Lavender Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7621 Lavender Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 Lavender Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7621 Lavender Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7621 Lavender Ln offer parking?
No, 7621 Lavender Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7621 Lavender Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7621 Lavender Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 Lavender Ln have a pool?
No, 7621 Lavender Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7621 Lavender Ln have accessible units?
No, 7621 Lavender Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 Lavender Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7621 Lavender Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7621 Lavender Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7621 Lavender Ln has units with air conditioning.

