7621 Lavender Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice updated 3/2 in Clairmel area. This home features all new interior paint, blinds, updated hall bathroom and updated kitchen. The home has all ceramic tile and has a large living room area and separate dining room area off of the kitchen. The washer and dryer room is off of the kitchen area and features room for storage. This home has a large yard perfect for playing in the Florida sun!

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS READY FOR MOVE IN!!

$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.