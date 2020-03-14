7509 Morning Glory Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

$200 Off 3rd month's rent if moved in by 3/13/2020. This is for a limited time!!Cozy and Stunning 3 Bed/1 bath single family home. Home features updated kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, ceramic tile floors throughout the house, easy to clean and maintain. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookup with plenty storage space. Large and fully fenced back yard great for entertaining family and friends. Excellent and convenient location nearby bus stop, close to shopping mall, hospital, schools, restaurants, parks, easy interstate access to downtown, airport, beaches and many other amenities. Come see it and you will fall in love with it! Vacant/ Available Now.