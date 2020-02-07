7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction garage gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

MOVE IN SPECIAL! NEW CONSTRUCTION - GORGEOUS 5/2.5 - MUST SEE! - MOVE IN SPECIAL

$500 RENTAL CREDIT FOR APPROVED APPLICATION, MUST BE SUBMITTED BY February 15,2020



Be the first to live in this spacious 2,215 sq. ft home. 5bd/ 2.5 bath.

First floor: huge kitchen, enormous family room and half bath.

Second floor: master suite with en suite master bathroom , additional rooms and 1 full bath upstairs.

There is also a loft perfect to use as second living room or office.

Garage and separate laundry room with washer/dryer included.

Community amenities include: clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community park.

Located just minutes from Causeway Blvd which provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants , retail establishments, and more.



Pet Policy:

No Cats

2 Dog maximum - 40lb weight limit - no restricted breeds



*** HOA and Pet/Animal applications/fees apply ***



To schedule a self guided tour , click (or copy and paste) the following link:



https://showmojo.com/l/f4f7be60d9



This property is NEW CONSTRUCTION - the address may not be found in GPS or google maps yet. Locate the following address on GPS 4223 Globe Thistle Dr, Tampa, FL 33619 then proceed past this address (North) to Pearly Everlasting Avenue which is a few streets further down.

Call David with questions #(813) 503-5318



TO APPLY VISIT WWW.RENTWORKSPM.COM CLICK ON AVAILABLE PROPERTIES AND THEN APPLY NOW



If you have any questions, email, Christy@rentworkspm.com

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm call 813-693-2479

If after hours text or call David (813) 503-5318



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5260643)