All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like
7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue

7408 Pearly Everlasting Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7408 Pearly Everlasting Ave, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
MOVE IN SPECIAL! NEW CONSTRUCTION - GORGEOUS 5/2.5 - MUST SEE! - MOVE IN SPECIAL
$500 RENTAL CREDIT FOR APPROVED APPLICATION, MUST BE SUBMITTED BY February 15,2020

Be the first to live in this spacious 2,215 sq. ft home. 5bd/ 2.5 bath.
First floor: huge kitchen, enormous family room and half bath.
Second floor: master suite with en suite master bathroom , additional rooms and 1 full bath upstairs.
There is also a loft perfect to use as second living room or office.
Garage and separate laundry room with washer/dryer included.
Community amenities include: clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community park.
Located just minutes from Causeway Blvd which provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants , retail establishments, and more.

Pet Policy:
No Cats
2 Dog maximum - 40lb weight limit - no restricted breeds

*** HOA and Pet/Animal applications/fees apply ***

To schedule a self guided tour , click (or copy and paste) the following link:

https://showmojo.com/l/f4f7be60d9

This property is NEW CONSTRUCTION - the address may not be found in GPS or google maps yet. Locate the following address on GPS 4223 Globe Thistle Dr, Tampa, FL 33619 then proceed past this address (North) to Pearly Everlasting Avenue which is a few streets further down.
Call David with questions #(813) 503-5318

TO APPLY VISIT WWW.RENTWORKSPM.COM CLICK ON AVAILABLE PROPERTIES AND THEN APPLY NOW

If you have any questions, email, Christy@rentworkspm.com
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm call 813-693-2479
If after hours text or call David (813) 503-5318

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5260643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue have any available units?
7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue have?
Some of 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue offers parking.
Does 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue has a pool.
Does 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7408 Pearly Everlasting Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa