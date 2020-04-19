All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT
7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT

7405 Rosy Periwinkle Ct · No Longer Available
Palm River-Clair Mel
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7405 Rosy Periwinkle Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
New House,2,389 square foot, 5 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. First Floor Master Suite! Ample living space, as well as convenience. The kitchen is with a center island, full-size pantry, and GE® appliances. The second floor has four additional bedrooms and a loft, perfect for accommodating and entertaining overnight guests. The kitchen features 36" Staggered Andover Nutmeg raised square panel cabinetry, onyx GE® appliances along with Ink Vesta granite-look laminate countertops. 18x18 Baja Tecate ceramic tile completes the look. Touchstone offers a new opportunity for homebuyers who want a new community filled with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants, and other retail establishments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, and a community park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have any available units?
7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have?
Some of 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT offers parking.
Does 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT has a pool.
Does 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

