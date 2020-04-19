7405 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT

Amenities

New House,2,389 square foot, 5 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. First Floor Master Suite! Ample living space, as well as convenience. The kitchen is with a center island, full-size pantry, and GE® appliances. The second floor has four additional bedrooms and a loft, perfect for accommodating and entertaining overnight guests. The kitchen features 36" Staggered Andover Nutmeg raised square panel cabinetry, onyx GE® appliances along with Ink Vesta granite-look laminate countertops. 18x18 Baja Tecate ceramic tile completes the look. Touchstone offers a new opportunity for homebuyers who want a new community filled with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants, and other retail establishments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, and a community park.