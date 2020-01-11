6609 MYRNA DRIVE

Amenities

Bring The Family! Beautiful home with No HOA or CDD featuring a detached Guest House/Mother In Law Suite. Main home features total of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2,064 square feet of living space. Guest home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and is 800 square feet of living space. Main home has an open floor plan features lots of natural light, neutral paint throughout the home as well as easy maintenance polished porcelain tile. Living room has tray ceiling and large french doors leading to back yard. Kitchen boasts new granite counter tops, upgraded back splash, stainless steel appliances as well as a large eat in dining area and breakfast bar. Custom kitchen cabinetry also has designer crown molding. Master bedroom in main house is roomy with updated bathroom with double vanities, granite counter tops, large shower with glass door and garden tub. Guest House features full kitchen, separate living room, bedroom and private bathroom. Large back yard is fenced and features mature trees and is perfect for backyard cookouts with family and friends or even add your own pool. Home is located across the street from Hillsborough canal and is only 10 minutes from Tampa. Convenient to schools, shopping and great restaurants. Easy 45 minute drive to Gulf Beaches and only 1 hour from Orlando area, Disney World, Sea World and Universal Studios.