Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

6609 MYRNA DRIVE

6609 Myrna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6609 Myrna Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Bring The Family! Beautiful home with No HOA or CDD featuring a detached Guest House/Mother In Law Suite. Main home features total of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2,064 square feet of living space. Guest home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and is 800 square feet of living space. Main home has an open floor plan features lots of natural light, neutral paint throughout the home as well as easy maintenance polished porcelain tile. Living room has tray ceiling and large french doors leading to back yard. Kitchen boasts new granite counter tops, upgraded back splash, stainless steel appliances as well as a large eat in dining area and breakfast bar. Custom kitchen cabinetry also has designer crown molding. Master bedroom in main house is roomy with updated bathroom with double vanities, granite counter tops, large shower with glass door and garden tub. Guest House features full kitchen, separate living room, bedroom and private bathroom. Large back yard is fenced and features mature trees and is perfect for backyard cookouts with family and friends or even add your own pool. Home is located across the street from Hillsborough canal and is only 10 minutes from Tampa. Convenient to schools, shopping and great restaurants. Easy 45 minute drive to Gulf Beaches and only 1 hour from Orlando area, Disney World, Sea World and Universal Studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 MYRNA DRIVE have any available units?
6609 MYRNA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 6609 MYRNA DRIVE have?
Some of 6609 MYRNA DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 MYRNA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6609 MYRNA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 MYRNA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6609 MYRNA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 6609 MYRNA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6609 MYRNA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6609 MYRNA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 MYRNA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 MYRNA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6609 MYRNA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6609 MYRNA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6609 MYRNA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 MYRNA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 MYRNA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 MYRNA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 MYRNA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
