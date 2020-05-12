5906 12TH AVENUE S

Amenities

This beautifully remodeled spacious block home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus bonus room and a large family room! FHA and VA loans welcome! The home has new roof, new AC, new kitchen, new flooring, new bathrooms, new interior and exterior painting, very bright and cozy. Restored shining terrazzo flooring in kitchen and living room and 3 bedrooms, large tile in bonus and family rooms and laminate in master bedroom. Easy to maintain and clean. The Kitchen features solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Both bathrooms have been upgraded. It features a split floor plan, master suite has its own bathroom. The family room is huge and opens up to fully fenced backyard with concrete patio. This home is located in a very nice and quite neighborhood but just a few minutes to get to Ybor and downtown Tampa and all shopping and restaurants and highways.