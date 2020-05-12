All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

5906 12TH AVENUE S

5906 South 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5906 South 12th Avenue, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Palm River Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautifully remodeled spacious block home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus bonus room and a large family room! FHA and VA loans welcome!  The home has new roof, new AC, new kitchen, new flooring, new bathrooms, new interior and exterior painting, very bright and cozy. Restored shining terrazzo flooring in kitchen and living room and 3 bedrooms, large tile in bonus and family rooms and laminate in master bedroom. Easy to maintain and clean. The Kitchen features solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Both bathrooms have been upgraded.  It features a split floor plan, master suite has its own bathroom. The family room is huge and opens up to fully fenced backyard with concrete patio. This home is located in a very nice and quite neighborhood but just a few minutes to get to Ybor and downtown Tampa and all shopping and restaurants and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 12TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5906 12TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 5906 12TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5906 12TH AVENUE S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 12TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5906 12TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 12TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5906 12TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 5906 12TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 5906 12TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 5906 12TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 12TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 12TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5906 12TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5906 12TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5906 12TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 12TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5906 12TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5906 12TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5906 12TH AVENUE S has units with air conditioning.

