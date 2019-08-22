5356 Fallen Leaf DR

Amenities

Beautiful Magnolia Park - To View call The McHenry Team at: 813-644-2592.This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom 2 car garage with a room on the first floor "with a closet" can be used as an office or bedroom. This Popular Seamist plan is well liked. Its light, bright, beautiful and airy with 42 inch staggered cabinets, granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in the kitchen, gathering and flex space, stainless appliances and 17x17 inch diagonal tile in the bathrooms. Magnolia Park is the ideal location for any commute with easy access to the crosstown, I-75, I-275 and I-4. Magnolia Park offers its residents an easy commute to work surrounded by a neighborhood featuring multiple playgrounds, three private community swimming pools, a basketball court, as well as paths and community trails to either walk, run or bike riding.



