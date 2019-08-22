All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

5356 Fallen Leaf DR

5356 Fallen Leaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5356 Fallen Leaf Dr, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Magnolia Park - To View call The McHenry Team at: 813-644-2592.This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom 2 car garage with a room on the first floor "with a closet" can be used as an office or bedroom. This Popular Seamist plan is well liked. Its light, bright, beautiful and airy with 42 inch staggered cabinets, granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in the kitchen, gathering and flex space, stainless appliances and 17x17 inch diagonal tile in the bathrooms. Magnolia Park is the ideal location for any commute with easy access to the crosstown, I-75, I-275 and I-4. Magnolia Park offers its residents an easy commute to work surrounded by a neighborhood featuring multiple playgrounds, three private community swimming pools, a basketball court, as well as paths and community trails to either walk, run or bike riding.

(RLNE5024235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5356 Fallen Leaf DR have any available units?
5356 Fallen Leaf DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 5356 Fallen Leaf DR have?
Some of 5356 Fallen Leaf DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5356 Fallen Leaf DR currently offering any rent specials?
5356 Fallen Leaf DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5356 Fallen Leaf DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5356 Fallen Leaf DR is pet friendly.
Does 5356 Fallen Leaf DR offer parking?
Yes, 5356 Fallen Leaf DR offers parking.
Does 5356 Fallen Leaf DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5356 Fallen Leaf DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5356 Fallen Leaf DR have a pool?
Yes, 5356 Fallen Leaf DR has a pool.
Does 5356 Fallen Leaf DR have accessible units?
No, 5356 Fallen Leaf DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5356 Fallen Leaf DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5356 Fallen Leaf DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5356 Fallen Leaf DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5356 Fallen Leaf DR does not have units with air conditioning.
