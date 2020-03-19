All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 5241 FALLEN LEAF.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
5241 FALLEN LEAF
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

5241 FALLEN LEAF

5241 Fallen Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5241 Fallen Leaf Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bedroom, plus den, 2.5 bath Pulte Home Tropic floorplan is truly a dream home with classic style and modern upgrades throughout. The home offers an efficient single-story layout with great flow from room to room, perfect for entertaining. Large tiled floors throughout the main living and kitchen area offer durability and easy clean-up. The flex space off the foyer with rich wood-looking flooring can serve as a den, office, study room or spare guest bedroom. The spacious kitchen a chef would love, features staggered crowned cabinets, a large center prep-island with space for seating, dual under-mount sink, custom tiled backsplash, and lots of granite counter space for meal prep and serving. Enjoy casual meals in the breakfast nook or outside in the screen-in lanai which leads to the spacious grassed fenced-in backyard. And when it’s time to relax at the end of the day, the spacious owner’s suite with a large walk-in closet offers a comfortable retreat. The en-suite bath features dual sink vanity with granite counters, rich cabinets with lots of storage and a large walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms are separate from the master and are sizable with a shared full-size bath. Complete lawn maintenance, and plant fertilization & plant pest control, is provided by the HOA saving you time and money. This beautiful home is located in the gated pool community of Magnolia Park. Enjoy easy access to I-75, I-275 and a quick commute to downtown Tampa and MacDill Airforce Base via the Crosstown expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 FALLEN LEAF have any available units?
5241 FALLEN LEAF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 5241 FALLEN LEAF have?
Some of 5241 FALLEN LEAF's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 FALLEN LEAF currently offering any rent specials?
5241 FALLEN LEAF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 FALLEN LEAF pet-friendly?
No, 5241 FALLEN LEAF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 5241 FALLEN LEAF offer parking?
Yes, 5241 FALLEN LEAF offers parking.
Does 5241 FALLEN LEAF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5241 FALLEN LEAF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 FALLEN LEAF have a pool?
Yes, 5241 FALLEN LEAF has a pool.
Does 5241 FALLEN LEAF have accessible units?
No, 5241 FALLEN LEAF does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 FALLEN LEAF have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 FALLEN LEAF has units with dishwashers.
Does 5241 FALLEN LEAF have units with air conditioning?
No, 5241 FALLEN LEAF does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa