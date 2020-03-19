5241 FALLEN LEAF

Amenities
This 3 bedroom, plus den, 2.5 bath Pulte Home Tropic floorplan is truly a dream home with classic style and modern upgrades throughout. The home offers an efficient single-story layout with great flow from room to room, perfect for entertaining. Large tiled floors throughout the main living and kitchen area offer durability and easy clean-up. The flex space off the foyer with rich wood-looking flooring can serve as a den, office, study room or spare guest bedroom. The spacious kitchen a chef would love, features staggered crowned cabinets, a large center prep-island with space for seating, dual under-mount sink, custom tiled backsplash, and lots of granite counter space for meal prep and serving. Enjoy casual meals in the breakfast nook or outside in the screen-in lanai which leads to the spacious grassed fenced-in backyard. And when it’s time to relax at the end of the day, the spacious owner’s suite with a large walk-in closet offers a comfortable retreat. The en-suite bath features dual sink vanity with granite counters, rich cabinets with lots of storage and a large walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms are separate from the master and are sizable with a shared full-size bath. Complete lawn maintenance, and plant fertilization & plant pest control, is provided by the HOA saving you time and money. This beautiful home is located in the gated pool community of Magnolia Park. Enjoy easy access to I-75, I-275 and a quick commute to downtown Tampa and MacDill Airforce Base via the Crosstown expressway.