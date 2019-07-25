509 VINCINDA CREST WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to the amazing waterfront community of Palm River Townhomes! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. This end unit features a single car driveway with a two car (tandem) garage. This private gated neighborhood has a community pool, gate access, and convenience to downtown, Ybor, and the Crosstown Expressway. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, community pool, gate, and grounds maintenance. Private wooded views from your 2nd and 3rd story porches with a glimpse of Downtown Tampa and Palm River. Call today for your private showing. Ready for immediate move in!