509 VINCINDA CREST WAY
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM

509 VINCINDA CREST WAY

509 Vincinda Crest Way · No Longer Available
Location

509 Vincinda Crest Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the amazing waterfront community of Palm River Townhomes! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. This end unit features a single car driveway with a two car (tandem) garage. This private gated neighborhood has a community pool, gate access, and convenience to downtown, Ybor, and the Crosstown Expressway. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, community pool, gate, and grounds maintenance. Private wooded views from your 2nd and 3rd story porches with a glimpse of Downtown Tampa and Palm River. Call today for your private showing. Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

