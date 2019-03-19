All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5016 White Sanderling Ct.

5016 White Sanderling Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5016 White Sanderling Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath/ 2 Story Townhome in GREAT Community of HARVEST CREEK VILLAGE - Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath/ 2 Story Townhome in GREAT Riverview Community of Magnolia Park. COMMUNITY OFFERS: GATED COMMUNITY, POOL, and PLAYGROUND. HOA Provides: Ground Maintenance, Water & On Site Trash Service. 1 CAR GARAGE with OPENER. Kitchen has Closet Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Eat-In Space, and All APPLIANCES to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. Carpet Through out and Tile in Wet Areas. Wonderful Master Suite has Walk-In Closet, Bath to include Double Sinks and Walk-In Shower. Inside Utility Closet. Blinds and Ceiling Fans Included Through Out home. Sliding Glass Doors in Great Room Leading to Patio. No backyard neighbors. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. Short Hair Cats and dogs under 20 LBS are Allowed- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED OF TENANTS.

(RLNE4161360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 White Sanderling Ct. have any available units?
5016 White Sanderling Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 5016 White Sanderling Ct. have?
Some of 5016 White Sanderling Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 White Sanderling Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5016 White Sanderling Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 White Sanderling Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 White Sanderling Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5016 White Sanderling Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5016 White Sanderling Ct. offers parking.
Does 5016 White Sanderling Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 White Sanderling Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 White Sanderling Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 5016 White Sanderling Ct. has a pool.
Does 5016 White Sanderling Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5016 White Sanderling Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 White Sanderling Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 White Sanderling Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 White Sanderling Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5016 White Sanderling Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
