5016 White Sanderling Ct.

Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath/ 2 Story Townhome in GREAT Community of HARVEST CREEK VILLAGE - Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath/ 2 Story Townhome in GREAT Riverview Community of Magnolia Park. COMMUNITY OFFERS: GATED COMMUNITY, POOL, and PLAYGROUND. HOA Provides: Ground Maintenance, Water & On Site Trash Service. 1 CAR GARAGE with OPENER. Kitchen has Closet Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Eat-In Space, and All APPLIANCES to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. Carpet Through out and Tile in Wet Areas. Wonderful Master Suite has Walk-In Closet, Bath to include Double Sinks and Walk-In Shower. Inside Utility Closet. Blinds and Ceiling Fans Included Through Out home. Sliding Glass Doors in Great Room Leading to Patio. No backyard neighbors. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. Short Hair Cats and dogs under 20 LBS are Allowed- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED OF TENANTS.



(RLNE4161360)