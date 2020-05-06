All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
4956 White Sanderling Court

4956 Whire Sanderling Court · No Longer Available
Location

4956 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful townhouse located in a gated community offers 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage and upgraded LED lighting. The kitchen features granite counters, dark wood cabinets with crown molding, pantry, upgraded stainless steel appliances that open to the dinning and living rooms downstairs. The sliding glass door offers access to the outdoor patio, great for grilling. Downstairs, you will also find the powder room for your guests. Upstairs you will find spacious bedrooms, a loft and the laundry room. The owner's suite is larger with dual vanity sink, granite counter top and large/long closet. The secondary bedroom also has plenty of room and walk in closet. Magnolia Park is a quiet, gated community located just minutes from shopping, dining, and major highways. The community has amenities for all ages, including a tropical pool, cabana, multi-use walking trail, playground, and park. This elegant modern looking home will not last. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4956 White Sanderling Court have any available units?
4956 White Sanderling Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4956 White Sanderling Court have?
Some of 4956 White Sanderling Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4956 White Sanderling Court currently offering any rent specials?
4956 White Sanderling Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 White Sanderling Court pet-friendly?
No, 4956 White Sanderling Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4956 White Sanderling Court offer parking?
Yes, 4956 White Sanderling Court offers parking.
Does 4956 White Sanderling Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4956 White Sanderling Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 White Sanderling Court have a pool?
Yes, 4956 White Sanderling Court has a pool.
Does 4956 White Sanderling Court have accessible units?
No, 4956 White Sanderling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 White Sanderling Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4956 White Sanderling Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4956 White Sanderling Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4956 White Sanderling Court does not have units with air conditioning.
