4956 White Sanderling Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

This beautiful townhouse located in a gated community offers 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage and upgraded LED lighting. The kitchen features granite counters, dark wood cabinets with crown molding, pantry, upgraded stainless steel appliances that open to the dinning and living rooms downstairs. The sliding glass door offers access to the outdoor patio, great for grilling. Downstairs, you will also find the powder room for your guests. Upstairs you will find spacious bedrooms, a loft and the laundry room. The owner's suite is larger with dual vanity sink, granite counter top and large/long closet. The secondary bedroom also has plenty of room and walk in closet. Magnolia Park is a quiet, gated community located just minutes from shopping, dining, and major highways. The community has amenities for all ages, including a tropical pool, cabana, multi-use walking trail, playground, and park. This elegant modern looking home will not last. Schedule your showing today.