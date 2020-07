Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Modern designed interior with large kitchen and plenty of cabinetry. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Dark laminate wood floors on first level. Clean and well loved home, with a view of community pond. Come home to serenity in this quiet, gated community close to interestate 75 and Leeroy Selmon Expressway for easy work commutes and access to airport. Experience the cozy, quiet community for yourself.