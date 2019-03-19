4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT

Amenities

This gorgeous townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, is bright and move in ready! In the kitchen, espresso cabinets contract perfectly with light colored granite countertops. Upgraded stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting add to the modern feel. A downstairs half bath adds convenience and large sliding doors bring the outside in. Upstairs, the master suite is separated from the home’s second bedroom by a large loft which would make the perfect playroom or office space. The laundry, located off the loft, comes with washer and dryer included. Water, garbage and lawn care are covered by the HOA saving you money each month. Magnolia Park is located just off Falkenburg Rd. minutes from I-75, US HWY 301, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer!