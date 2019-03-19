All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT

4833 White Sanderling Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4833 White Sanderling Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, is bright and move in ready! In the kitchen, espresso cabinets contract perfectly with light colored granite countertops. Upgraded stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting add to the modern feel. A downstairs half bath adds convenience and large sliding doors bring the outside in. Upstairs, the master suite is separated from the home’s second bedroom by a large loft which would make the perfect playroom or office space. The laundry, located off the loft, comes with washer and dryer included. Water, garbage and lawn care are covered by the HOA saving you money each month. Magnolia Park is located just off Falkenburg Rd. minutes from I-75, US HWY 301, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have any available units?
4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have?
Some of 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers parking.
Does 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have a pool?
No, 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have accessible units?
No, 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4833 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
