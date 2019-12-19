All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
4831 White Sanderling Ct.
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

4831 White Sanderling Ct

4831 Whire Sanderling Court · No Longer Available
Location

4831 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Location, Location, Location! Beautiful Town-home with a lot of upgrades to offer!!! Water view that invites to stay at Home. Stainless steel kitchen appliances included. Washer & Dryer in private laundry room. 2bedrooms and 2 baths 1/2 with One car garage. WATER IS INCLUDED.
$1,525 Month. Deposit and first month required.
Tenant Pays:Carpet Cleaning Fee, Cleaning Fee, Re-Key Fee
Rent Includes:Grounds Care, Sewer, Water
Pet Deposit: $400
Additional Pet Fees: 1 pet only. Refundable pet deposit equal to one-half month's rent and the non-refundable pet fee is $400. Subject to approval. Predatory breeds excluded
Pet Restrictions: 1 pet only. Refundable pet deposit equal to one-half month's rent and the non-refundable pet fee is $250. Subject to approval. Predatory breeds excluded

Referral fee - $100.00

(RLNE5143336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4831 White Sanderling Ct have any available units?
4831 White Sanderling Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4831 White Sanderling Ct have?
Some of 4831 White Sanderling Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4831 White Sanderling Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4831 White Sanderling Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 White Sanderling Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4831 White Sanderling Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4831 White Sanderling Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4831 White Sanderling Ct offers parking.
Does 4831 White Sanderling Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4831 White Sanderling Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 White Sanderling Ct have a pool?
No, 4831 White Sanderling Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4831 White Sanderling Ct have accessible units?
No, 4831 White Sanderling Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 White Sanderling Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4831 White Sanderling Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4831 White Sanderling Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4831 White Sanderling Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
