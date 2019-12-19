4831 White Sanderling Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Location, Location, Location! Beautiful Town-home with a lot of upgrades to offer!!! Water view that invites to stay at Home. Stainless steel kitchen appliances included. Washer & Dryer in private laundry room. 2bedrooms and 2 baths 1/2 with One car garage. WATER IS INCLUDED.

$1,525 Month. Deposit and first month required.

Tenant Pays:Carpet Cleaning Fee, Cleaning Fee, Re-Key Fee

Rent Includes:Grounds Care, Sewer, Water

Pet Deposit: $400

Additional Pet Fees: 1 pet only. Refundable pet deposit equal to one-half month's rent and the non-refundable pet fee is $400. Subject to approval. Predatory breeds excluded

Pet Restrictions: 1 pet only. Refundable pet deposit equal to one-half month's rent and the non-refundable pet fee is $250. Subject to approval. Predatory breeds excluded



Referral fee - $100.00



(RLNE5143336)