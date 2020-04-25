4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT

Amenities

** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AG5bGRhqVMF&mls=1 ** This gorgeous townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, is bright, clean and move-in ready! In the kitchen, espresso cabinets contrast perfectly with the neutral granite countertops. Upgraded stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting add to the modern feel. A downstairs half bath adds convenience and large sliding doors bring the outside in. Upstairs, the master suite is separated from the home’s second bedroom and has its own full bath with granite countertops and updated cabinets. The second bedroom has a lot of natural light with its own full-size bath with updated cabinet and granite countertops. The laundry, conveniently located upstairs, comes with washer and dryer included.



Magnolia Park is located just off Falkenburg Rd. minutes from I-75, US HWY 301, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer!



Water, garbage and lawn care are covered by the HOA saving you money each month.