All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT

4830 Whire Sanderling Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4830 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY***

** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AG5bGRhqVMF&mls=1 ** This gorgeous townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, is bright, clean and move-in ready! In the kitchen, espresso cabinets contrast perfectly with the neutral granite countertops. Upgraded stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting add to the modern feel. A downstairs half bath adds convenience and large sliding doors bring the outside in. Upstairs, the master suite is separated from the home’s second bedroom and has its own full bath with granite countertops and updated cabinets. The second bedroom has a lot of natural light with its own full-size bath with updated cabinet and granite countertops. The laundry, conveniently located upstairs, comes with washer and dryer included.

Magnolia Park is located just off Falkenburg Rd. minutes from I-75, US HWY 301, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer!

Water, garbage and lawn care are covered by the HOA saving you money each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have any available units?
4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have?
Some of 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers parking.
Does 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have a pool?
No, 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have accessible units?
No, 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4830 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa