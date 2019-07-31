All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE

4820 Tuscan Loon Drive · No Longer Available
Palm River-Clair Mel
Location

4820 Tuscan Loon Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the gated community of Palm River Townhomes! This gorgeous waterfront property is located minutes from downtown Tampa! This 2 bed, 2 and a half bath spacious condo has an open floor plan with tons of natural light and spectacular city skyline views. The main level features hardwood floors with a custom built-in bar and a custom built-in entertainment center. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. On the second level, there is a master bedroom a laundry room, and an additional bedroom with a full bathroom. The garage offers tons of space for storage and even comes equipt with a Kayak slip that holds 3 kayaks! Water, sewer, trash & basic cable are included in rent. The owner is leaving a kayak that is perfect for the Kayak slip that goes out into the Bay. The owner is also leaving all TV's, patio furniture and has added a fully functioning fireplace. This condo truly has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE have any available units?
4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE have?
Some of 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
