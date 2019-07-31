4820 TUSCAN LOON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to the gated community of Palm River Townhomes! This gorgeous waterfront property is located minutes from downtown Tampa! This 2 bed, 2 and a half bath spacious condo has an open floor plan with tons of natural light and spectacular city skyline views. The main level features hardwood floors with a custom built-in bar and a custom built-in entertainment center. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. On the second level, there is a master bedroom a laundry room, and an additional bedroom with a full bathroom. The garage offers tons of space for storage and even comes equipt with a Kayak slip that holds 3 kayaks! Water, sewer, trash & basic cable are included in rent. The owner is leaving a kayak that is perfect for the Kayak slip that goes out into the Bay. The owner is also leaving all TV's, patio furniture and has added a fully functioning fireplace. This condo truly has it all!