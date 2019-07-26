4817 Tuscan Loon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to the beautiful gated community of Palm River Townhomes. Easy access to all surrounding areas, Palm River Townhomes is minutes to Brandon, Tampa, the Selman Expressway, Downtown Tampa, Ybor City, I-4 and I-75. The first floor has a long garage and extra storage space and a screened patio on the pond. The second story has an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining room, living room, half bath and large sliders that lead to the screened balcony and water view. On the third floor, you will find your master suite and 2nd bedroom suite. Both rooms have their own private baths: one with a large shower and the 2nd with a tub. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, double closets and open patio with view of the pond. The 2nd floor has ceramic tile thru out. The kitchen has solid surface (Corian) countertops and stainless steel appliances. The 3rd story has carpet throughout and laundry room (front load washer and dryer included). The community has sidewalks throughout, perfect for afternoon and evening walks. There is also a community pool with lounging chairs and tables. Enjoy maintenance free living! Not only is your lawn service included but also included in the rent is basic cable and water. Available now. Owner application $39.95 and $100.00 HOA application required. 2 pet max and only medium size dogs.