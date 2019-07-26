All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
4817 Tuscan Loon Dr
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:36 AM

4817 Tuscan Loon Dr

4817 Tuscan Loon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4817 Tuscan Loon Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to the beautiful gated community of Palm River Townhomes. Easy access to all surrounding areas, Palm River Townhomes is minutes to Brandon, Tampa, the Selman Expressway, Downtown Tampa, Ybor City, I-4 and I-75. The first floor has a long garage and extra storage space and a screened patio on the pond. The second story has an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining room, living room, half bath and large sliders that lead to the screened balcony and water view. On the third floor, you will find your master suite and 2nd bedroom suite. Both rooms have their own private baths: one with a large shower and the 2nd with a tub. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, double closets and open patio with view of the pond. The 2nd floor has ceramic tile thru out. The kitchen has solid surface (Corian) countertops and stainless steel appliances. The 3rd story has carpet throughout and laundry room (front load washer and dryer included). The community has sidewalks throughout, perfect for afternoon and evening walks. There is also a community pool with lounging chairs and tables. Enjoy maintenance free living! Not only is your lawn service included but also included in the rent is basic cable and water. Available now. Owner application $39.95 and $100.00 HOA application required. 2 pet max and only medium size dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr have any available units?
4817 Tuscan Loon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr have?
Some of 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Tuscan Loon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr offers parking.
Does 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr has a pool.
Does 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr have accessible units?
No, 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4817 Tuscan Loon Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPalm River-Clair Mel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconiesPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Garages
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa