4772 White Sanderling Ct

Beautiful Townhome in gated Community of Magnolia Park. Large family room, great for entertaining, leads out to an open patio. Fully appointed kitchen with expresso color cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances ample breakfast bar. Plus a loft for entertainment or an office gives you plenty of personal space on the second floor. Master suite has double sinks, a walk-in tile shower, and walk in closet and is quite spacious. Inside laundry room. One car garage. Rent includes water. This home is located in a very desirable, gated townhome community which offers a beautiful pool, cabanas, playground, the location is central to all major shopping, highways, and restaurants. Macdill Airforce Base , Tampa International Airport, Beaches. This is easy living! Property is occupied actual move in date will be confirmed after applicants have been approved owner can move out in 30 days.