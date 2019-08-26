All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 4772 White Sanderling Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
4772 White Sanderling Ct
Last updated August 26 2019 at 9:57 PM

4772 White Sanderling Ct

4772 White Sanderling Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4772 White Sanderling Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome in gated Community of Magnolia Park. Large family room, great for entertaining, leads out to an open patio. Fully appointed kitchen with expresso color cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances ample breakfast bar. Plus a loft for entertainment or an office gives you plenty of personal space on the second floor. Master suite has double sinks, a walk-in tile shower, and walk in closet and is quite spacious. Inside laundry room. One car garage. Rent includes water. This home is located in a very desirable, gated townhome community which offers a beautiful pool, cabanas, playground, the location is central to all major shopping, highways, and restaurants. Macdill Airforce Base , Tampa International Airport, Beaches. This is easy living! Property is occupied actual move in date will be confirmed after applicants have been approved owner can move out in 30 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4772 White Sanderling Ct have any available units?
4772 White Sanderling Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4772 White Sanderling Ct have?
Some of 4772 White Sanderling Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4772 White Sanderling Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4772 White Sanderling Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4772 White Sanderling Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4772 White Sanderling Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4772 White Sanderling Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4772 White Sanderling Ct offers parking.
Does 4772 White Sanderling Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4772 White Sanderling Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4772 White Sanderling Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4772 White Sanderling Ct has a pool.
Does 4772 White Sanderling Ct have accessible units?
No, 4772 White Sanderling Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4772 White Sanderling Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4772 White Sanderling Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4772 White Sanderling Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4772 White Sanderling Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPalm River-Clair Mel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconiesPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Garages
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa