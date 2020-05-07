All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

4760 White Sanderling Ct

4760 Whire Sanderling Court · No Longer Available
Location

4760 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village. This home is in pristine condition with great balance that can accommodate for large open gatherings or small intimate gathering. The kitchen has ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets with crown molding complement the beautiful light-toned granite countertops. The kitchen overlooks the great room with laminate flooring and sliding glass doors opening to the patio with no backyard neighbors. Enjoy BBQs with friends for entertaining in style. A downstairs half bath adds convenience and large sliding doors to the patio bring the outside in. Upstairs, the master suite is separated from the homes second bedroom and has its own full bath with a large walk-in shower, granite countertops, and espresso modern cabinets. The second bedroom has a lot of natural light with its own full-size bath with updated cabinet and granite countertops. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs and comes with a washer included. The Magnolia Park Community is a gated community located in the growing and highly sought-after Riverview area. Enjoy splashing around in one of the three private tropical pools and splash pads. With easy access to MacDill Air Force Base, I-75, and the Lee Roy Selmon Crosstown Expwy. Close to shopping, dining, and many fun places to visit, this townhome is one that you will want to see! HOA Requires Approval of tenants and may take up to 30 days for approval. Available 04.15.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4760 White Sanderling Ct have any available units?
4760 White Sanderling Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4760 White Sanderling Ct have?
Some of 4760 White Sanderling Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4760 White Sanderling Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4760 White Sanderling Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4760 White Sanderling Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4760 White Sanderling Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4760 White Sanderling Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4760 White Sanderling Ct offers parking.
Does 4760 White Sanderling Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4760 White Sanderling Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4760 White Sanderling Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4760 White Sanderling Ct has a pool.
Does 4760 White Sanderling Ct have accessible units?
No, 4760 White Sanderling Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4760 White Sanderling Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4760 White Sanderling Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4760 White Sanderling Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4760 White Sanderling Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

