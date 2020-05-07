4760 White Sanderling Ct

Amenities

Beautiful, 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village. This home is in pristine condition with great balance that can accommodate for large open gatherings or small intimate gathering. The kitchen has ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets with crown molding complement the beautiful light-toned granite countertops. The kitchen overlooks the great room with laminate flooring and sliding glass doors opening to the patio with no backyard neighbors. Enjoy BBQs with friends for entertaining in style. A downstairs half bath adds convenience and large sliding doors to the patio bring the outside in. Upstairs, the master suite is separated from the homes second bedroom and has its own full bath with a large walk-in shower, granite countertops, and espresso modern cabinets. The second bedroom has a lot of natural light with its own full-size bath with updated cabinet and granite countertops. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs and comes with a washer included. The Magnolia Park Community is a gated community located in the growing and highly sought-after Riverview area. Enjoy splashing around in one of the three private tropical pools and splash pads. With easy access to MacDill Air Force Base, I-75, and the Lee Roy Selmon Crosstown Expwy. Close to shopping, dining, and many fun places to visit, this townhome is one that you will want to see! HOA Requires Approval of tenants and may take up to 30 days for approval. Available 04.15.2020