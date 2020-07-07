All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
4733 White Sanderling Ct

4733 Whire Sanderling Court · (813) 251-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4733 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1496 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village. The open concept has a kitchen that is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, cabinetry with crown molding & a breakfast bar! The living room has upgraded laminate flooring with plenty of room for all your oversized furniture! Expand your living space thru the sliding glass doors onto your patio area with a calming view & a place to relax! There is a half bath downstairs for your guests and upstairs, the master bedroom in the rear for privacy with a bathroom that has granite countertops, dual vanities, make up area, tile flooring and a walk in shower! The second bedroom and bathroom are separated by the loft space that can be used as a playroom, office area or a room to have an additional tv space! The secondary bedroom is spacious and has immediate access to the second bath with the same finishes as the master bathroom with a shower & tub! The home has a one car garage for parking & storage with additional driveway & guest parking. The community offers security with gated access, pool & playground, and a place to walk your dog! With a Tampa address and location close to Riverview for easy access to I-75/Crosstown/I-4, Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB and Tampa International Airport, shopping, restaurants & more! Tenant to obtain sticker from the HOA and Pool key. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 White Sanderling Ct have any available units?
4733 White Sanderling Ct has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4733 White Sanderling Ct have?
Some of 4733 White Sanderling Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 White Sanderling Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4733 White Sanderling Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 White Sanderling Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4733 White Sanderling Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4733 White Sanderling Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4733 White Sanderling Ct offers parking.
Does 4733 White Sanderling Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4733 White Sanderling Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 White Sanderling Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4733 White Sanderling Ct has a pool.
Does 4733 White Sanderling Ct have accessible units?
No, 4733 White Sanderling Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 White Sanderling Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 White Sanderling Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4733 White Sanderling Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4733 White Sanderling Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
