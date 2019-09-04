All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:49 AM

4726 SOMERSET HILL LANE

4726 Somerset Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4726 Somerset Hill Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
This spacious and inviting 2/2.5 bath townhome is nestled in Magnolia Park, a gated community in Riverview.

As you enter, you’ll immediately notice the large gathering room joined with a kitchen/cafe combo perfect for entertaining! An abundance of windows with new blinds provides plenty of natural light. Wood-like flooring is in all the downstairs living areas and ceramic tile in the bathrooms allows for quick and easy clean-up. The kitchen overlooks the family room and is equipped with a full suite of stainless steel appliances, 42” cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, large walk-in corner pantry, and a prep-island perfect for serving meals and socializing. You'll also find a half-bath convenient for guests. Step out the back door to the covered porch large enough for a table and chairs.

The 2nd floor has brand new carpeting and a split floorplan layout which includes the owner’s suite, secondary bedroom, and full bathroom. The laundry, located upstairs, includes the W/D. The sizable master bedroom features a walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, ceramic tile flooring, and a large tub/shower combo.

The community has amenities everyone will love, including a community pool, cabana, multi-use walking trail, playground and sport court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

