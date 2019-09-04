4726 SOMERSET HILL LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

This spacious and inviting 2/2.5 bath townhome is nestled in Magnolia Park, a gated community in Riverview.



As you enter, you’ll immediately notice the large gathering room joined with a kitchen/cafe combo perfect for entertaining! An abundance of windows with new blinds provides plenty of natural light. Wood-like flooring is in all the downstairs living areas and ceramic tile in the bathrooms allows for quick and easy clean-up. The kitchen overlooks the family room and is equipped with a full suite of stainless steel appliances, 42” cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, large walk-in corner pantry, and a prep-island perfect for serving meals and socializing. You'll also find a half-bath convenient for guests. Step out the back door to the covered porch large enough for a table and chairs.



The 2nd floor has brand new carpeting and a split floorplan layout which includes the owner’s suite, secondary bedroom, and full bathroom. The laundry, located upstairs, includes the W/D. The sizable master bedroom features a walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, ceramic tile flooring, and a large tub/shower combo.



The community has amenities everyone will love, including a community pool, cabana, multi-use walking trail, playground and sport court.