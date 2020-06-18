4620 Chatterton Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Location, Location! Close to the Crosstown, I-4, and 75… the gated Community of Magnolia Park.This beautiful townhouse features 2 bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Open floor plan and fully upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops. Unit comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Community features a community pool, clubhouse, playground and basketball court. Enjoy maintenance free starting now!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1808615?accessKey=5ee8



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343



(RLNE5802660)