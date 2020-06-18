All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Location

4620 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4620 Chatterton Way · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Location, Location! Close to the Crosstown, I-4, and 75… the gated Community of Magnolia Park.This beautiful townhouse features 2 bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Open floor plan and fully upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops. Unit comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Community features a community pool, clubhouse, playground and basketball court. Enjoy maintenance free starting now!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1808615?accessKey=5ee8

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343

(RLNE5802660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Chatterton Way have any available units?
4620 Chatterton Way has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4620 Chatterton Way have?
Some of 4620 Chatterton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Chatterton Way currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Chatterton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Chatterton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 Chatterton Way is pet friendly.
Does 4620 Chatterton Way offer parking?
No, 4620 Chatterton Way does not offer parking.
Does 4620 Chatterton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 Chatterton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Chatterton Way have a pool?
Yes, 4620 Chatterton Way has a pool.
Does 4620 Chatterton Way have accessible units?
No, 4620 Chatterton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Chatterton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 Chatterton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4620 Chatterton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4620 Chatterton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
