4604 Chatterton Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 playground pool

Village Homes is a gated community with many welcoming and exciting amenities. Pets Friendly! Enjoy access to a tropical pool, cabanas, parks, and playgrounds. The neighborhood features streetlights and sidewalks throughout. This two-story home boasts a master suite with luxurious bath and large walk-in closet, a second bedroom with its own walk-in closet, and two and a half bathrooms, total. The kitchen has Whirlpool appliances, a breakfast bar, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a walk-in pantry. This unit also has a washer and dryer hookup, a porch, and numerous energy-saving features, including a high-efficiency heat pump and a programmable thermostat. Decorative Laminate, whirlpool appliances, and breakfast bar. The home has Six Panel Colonial style panel doors, with wall to wall carpet. This home is in the Hillsborough County School District. Water, sewage, garbage, and lawn care is included with the rent.



The Homeowner Association requires all homeowners, who rent their homes, to provide the HOA a signed copy of the year lease and post a Lease Tenant Security Deposit, to be used if the tenant damages the common area. The Lease Security Deposit is $250 per rental unit. Please note the address of your property on the check and that it is for the Lease Security Deposit.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment. We have agents standing by to show the home to you based on an agreed upon schedule via tenant turner.



Pets allowed. All animals must go through Pet Screening process see rental criteria for detail.



Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements online thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door (all they have to do is install them) along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application criteria page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.



Holding fee is one month’s rent, which takes the property off-market securing it once you are approved.



HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria



HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.