3325 Manor Cove Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Lovely Upgraded Home with an Ultra Convenient Location and Stunning Upgrades!! Open Great Room with Wood Floors, Formal Dining Room with furniture niche, Bright and Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Tile, and Eating Area PLUS a 3-way Split Bedroom Layout giving everyone their own space! Spacious Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Shower. Front Bedroom has a bay window and is closest to a full bath. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a full Jack and JillBath -- Plus Closet Organizers in all four bedrooms! PLUS Storage Space in the semi-finished Attic with pulled down stairs. MUST SEE Florida Living Space with Screened Lanai with Sun Blinds and a lovely Private Backyard. Well Cared For Home is readyfor New Tenants! Pavilion offers a great location -- convenient to I-75, 1-4 and the Crosstown Expressway -- Makes any commute easy! PLUS New Shopping Center at the beginning of the community. Be near to everywhere you need to be! Community also offers Community Pool, Clubhouse, Park, Playground, Fitness Center and Tennis Courts