Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

3325 Manor Cove Circle

3325 Manor Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Manor Cove Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578
Pavilion

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Lovely Upgraded Home with an Ultra Convenient Location and Stunning Upgrades!! Open Great Room with Wood Floors, Formal Dining Room with furniture niche, Bright and Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Tile, and Eating Area PLUS a 3-way Split Bedroom Layout giving everyone their own space! Spacious Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Shower. Front Bedroom has a bay window and is closest to a full bath. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a full Jack and JillBath -- Plus Closet Organizers in all four bedrooms! PLUS Storage Space in the semi-finished Attic with pulled down stairs. MUST SEE Florida Living Space with Screened Lanai with Sun Blinds and a lovely Private Backyard. Well Cared For Home is readyfor New Tenants! Pavilion offers a great location -- convenient to I-75, 1-4 and the Crosstown Expressway -- Makes any commute easy! PLUS New Shopping Center at the beginning of the community. Be near to everywhere you need to be! Community also offers Community Pool, Clubhouse, Park, Playground, Fitness Center and Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Manor Cove Circle have any available units?
3325 Manor Cove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 3325 Manor Cove Circle have?
Some of 3325 Manor Cove Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Manor Cove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Manor Cove Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Manor Cove Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Manor Cove Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 3325 Manor Cove Circle offer parking?
No, 3325 Manor Cove Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Manor Cove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Manor Cove Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Manor Cove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3325 Manor Cove Circle has a pool.
Does 3325 Manor Cove Circle have accessible units?
No, 3325 Manor Cove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Manor Cove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Manor Cove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Manor Cove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 Manor Cove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
