2019 TIDEWATER COURT

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This nice 1,192 htd sq ft home features 4 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Tile throughout the kitchen and common living areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. The 1st bedroom features a separate area for the washer/dryer hookups, and bathroom with a walk in shower as well as a door that leads to the backyard. The kitchen features light cream appliances, an eating space, and slider that leads to the covered patio and fenced in large backyard. The other 3 bedrooms are located down the hallway and share the 2nd bathroom.