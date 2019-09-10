All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2019 TIDEWATER COURT
2019 TIDEWATER COURT

2019 Tidewater Court · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Tidewater Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Green Ridge Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This nice 1,192 htd sq ft home features 4 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Tile throughout the kitchen and common living areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. The 1st bedroom features a separate area for the washer/dryer hookups, and bathroom with a walk in shower as well as a door that leads to the backyard. The kitchen features light cream appliances, an eating space, and slider that leads to the covered patio and fenced in large backyard. The other 3 bedrooms are located down the hallway and share the 2nd bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 TIDEWATER COURT have any available units?
2019 TIDEWATER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 2019 TIDEWATER COURT have?
Some of 2019 TIDEWATER COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 TIDEWATER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2019 TIDEWATER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 TIDEWATER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2019 TIDEWATER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 2019 TIDEWATER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2019 TIDEWATER COURT offers parking.
Does 2019 TIDEWATER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 TIDEWATER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 TIDEWATER COURT have a pool?
No, 2019 TIDEWATER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2019 TIDEWATER COURT have accessible units?
No, 2019 TIDEWATER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 TIDEWATER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 TIDEWATER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 TIDEWATER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 TIDEWATER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
