1314 LARSEN LANE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SPACIOUS BRICK HOME 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH - CLAIR MEL CITY - SPACIOUS BRICK HOME With 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Located in -CLAIR MEL CITY

White Shaker Cabinets in Kitchen and Bath, Granite Countertops, Large Island, Vinyl Planking throughout. Section 8 accepted.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (813) 743-4379 or email tp1-00491@rent.dynasty.com.



(RLNE5643466)