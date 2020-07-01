All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 1314 LARSEN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
1314 LARSEN LANE
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

1314 LARSEN LANE

1314 Larsen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1314 Larsen Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Clair Mel City

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPACIOUS BRICK HOME 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH - CLAIR MEL CITY - SPACIOUS BRICK HOME With 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Located in -CLAIR MEL CITY
White Shaker Cabinets in Kitchen and Bath, Granite Countertops, Large Island, Vinyl Planking throughout. Section 8 accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (813) 743-4379 or email tp1-00491@rent.dynasty.com.

(RLNE5643466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 LARSEN LANE have any available units?
1314 LARSEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 1314 LARSEN LANE have?
Some of 1314 LARSEN LANE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 LARSEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1314 LARSEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 LARSEN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 LARSEN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1314 LARSEN LANE offer parking?
No, 1314 LARSEN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1314 LARSEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 LARSEN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 LARSEN LANE have a pool?
No, 1314 LARSEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1314 LARSEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1314 LARSEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 LARSEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 LARSEN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 LARSEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1314 LARSEN LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPalm River-Clair Mel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconiesPalm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Garages
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa