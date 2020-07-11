All apartments in Palatka
Find more places like 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palatka, FL
/
200 SOUTH 16TH STREET
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

200 SOUTH 16TH STREET

200 South 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

200 South 16th Street, Palatka, FL 32177

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BDRM 2 BATH 1100S.F. TOWNHOME $700/MONTH/PALATKA - Property Id: 185057

Two bedroom two bath townhouse two stories 1100 square feet $700/month, private backyard, washer and dryer hookups, $1400 moves you in, must show proof of employment income to be able to qualify, tenant pays all utilities, small pets welcome, no large animals. Excellent location in downtown Palatka. No credit checks move in special only $1400 moves you in, NO PRIOR FELONIES OR EVICTIONS to qualify. Must have verifiable employment income to qualify, Available immediately
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185057
Property Id 185057

(RLNE5913179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET have any available units?
200 SOUTH 16TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palatka, FL.
Is 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
200 SOUTH 16TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET offer parking?
No, 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 SOUTH 16TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSt. Augustine, FLAsbury Lake, FLButler Beach, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Fruit Cove, FLVillano Beach, FLStarke, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFlagler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLNeptune Beach, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach