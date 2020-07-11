200 SOUTH 16TH STREET

Amenities

Two bedroom two bath townhouse two stories 1100 square feet $700/month, private backyard, washer and dryer hookups, $1400 moves you in, must show proof of employment income to be able to qualify, tenant pays all utilities, small pets welcome, no large animals. Excellent location in downtown Palatka. No credit checks move in special only $1400 moves you in, NO PRIOR FELONIES OR EVICTIONS to qualify. Must have verifiable employment income to qualify, Available immediately

