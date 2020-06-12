Apartment List
/
FL
/
ormond by the sea
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:21 PM

74 Apartments for rent in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
65 Tropical Drive
65 Sunny Shore Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
Great location! Close to beach. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA on corner lot. Short term rental. Fully furnished and includes water, electric, cable, and internet. Large renovated kitchen with upgrades and fully stocked.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ormond By The Sea South
1 Unit Available
66 River Drive
66 River Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Escape from your everyday routine at this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath beach rental home. Live life to the fullest and soak up the Central Florida sunshine at Ormond Beach (just 0.3 miles from your door) or explore the Tomoka State Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1513 Ocean Shore Boulevard
1513 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1480 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT CONDO FOR LEASE! Beautifully furnished and appointed.Stunning ocean views! This 4th floor units offers views from almost every room and is completely move-in ready with all furnishings included.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2260 John Anderson Drive
2260 John Anderson Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1897 sqft
Bring your BOAT! River-Front Home on the North End of John Anderson Drive. Spacious house with newer Boat dock and seawall directly on the Halifax River.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2074 sqft
This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A
2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea.

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
29 Sea Gull Drive
29 Sea Gull Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1426 sqft
29 Sea Gull Drive Available 06/01/20 Ormond Beachside Pool Home - Remodeled beachside pool home! This tastefully and thoughtfully redecorated, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features new kitchen, split bedroom plan, a fenced

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1926 OCEAN SHORE BLVD
1926 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Direct ocean front, quite boutique condo, completely renovated, centrally located to all Ormond Beach has to offer, short drive north to Flagler Beach, short drive south to Daytona Beach, second floor unit, spacious ocean views from every room with
Results within 1 mile of Ormond-by-the-Sea

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - This gorgeous 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Awesome views of the Atlantic Ocean from this 5th floor 2 BDR 2 BATH unit. Ceramic tile throughout, with updated appliances, electric hurricane shutter for every window.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2132 sqft
38 Colonial Circle Available 07/08/20 Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
91 Dawn Drive
91 Dawn Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1572 sqft
This Ormond Beach Side beauty is located minutes from the beach and the Halifax River. This single family , 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious living room/ dining area plus a finished family room with a fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Ormond-by-the-Sea

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
360 Morningside Ave
360 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1377 sqft
BEACHSIDE LIVING JUST GOT BETTER! You will relax and enjoy your days and nights in this cozy 2/1 beachside home that is walking distance to the Famous Daytona Beach.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Tomoka Estates
1 Unit Available
1140 Roberts Street
1140 Roberts Street, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1335 sqft
Got to see it to believe it! 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom home in Ormond Beach for lease. Skylights in the massive great room light up the hardwood floors, opening to upgraded kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
18 Morning Dew Trail
18 Morning Dew Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the highly sought after Trails, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. This is a one story end unit, situated in a cul-de-sac for added privacy.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
200 N Yonge Street
200 North Yonge Street, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
3 Bedroom Vintage Home nestled on a 2.5 acre lot in the middle of Ormond. Tucked back off US1 is a sweet vintage home for lease. Concrete Block home with original hardwood floors. Knotty Pine wood cabinet kitchen with Washer/Dryer hook-up.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Plantation Bay
1 Unit Available
820 Aldenham Lane
820 Aldenham Lane, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1562 sqft
Pristine single story end unit in the desirable gated golf and country club community of Plantation Bay.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1609 Primo Court
1609 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
For rent! Brand new construction DR Horton custom built 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story 1 car attached garage townhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ormond-by-the-Sea renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ormond-by-the-Sea 2 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 3 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Ormond-by-the-Sea Apartments with GarageOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with ParkingOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Pool
Ormond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Washer-DryerOrmond-by-the-Sea Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrmond-by-the-Sea Furnished ApartmentsOrmond-by-the-Sea Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLDe Leon Springs, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLFlagler Beach, FL
Deltona, FLGlencoe, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FLForest City, FLPonce Inlet, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus