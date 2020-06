Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need. Just bring you clothes!! Washer/dryer in unit, next to community pool, grilling area and covered parking with plenty of guest spaces available. Close to shopping, restaraunts, and attractions.